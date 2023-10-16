PTI seeks permission to hold public meeting on Nov 12

In a letter to Sindh Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman has demanded equal opportunities for all political parties. Zaman emphasised the importance of maintaining a level playing field for all political parties in the ongoing democratic process in the province.

He highlighted the request made by the PTI’s Karachi chapter to the city commissioner for allowing the party permission to hold a public meeting on November 12. He called upon the election commissioner to uphold the democratic values by treating all political parties impartially and fairly.

“Democracy thrives when all political parties are given the same opportunities to express their views and engage with the electorate. It is a fundamental principle of any democratic society to ensure that no political party is favoured or disadvantaged during an electoral campaign.”

He pointed out that the request to hold a public meeting on November 12 is a specific instance where this principle is put to the test. He requested that the election commissioner take action against the “partisanship of the province’s caretaker government, which appears hell bent upon politically victimising the PTI in the province”.

He urged the election commissioner to play an active role in overseeing the electoral process, promoting equitable opportunities, and maintaining a transparent and efficient process for granting permissions for electioneering.