39 phones worth Rs30m seized at airport

The personnel of the Pakistan Customs at the Karachi airport foiled a smuggling bid by seizing 39 smartphones worth Rs30 million, according to Syed Irfan Ali, a spokesman for the Customs.

Ali said the personnel of the Pakistan Customs at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, intercepted a passenger named Faisal Saleem who had arrived from Dubai on flight EK600. The passenger tried to trick the Customs officials by pretending to be a person with disabilities. However, he was subjected to physical search upon suspicion, and the officials found 39 units of iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max concealed under his clothes.

The total value of the seized phones is Rs30 million, and the duty taxes come out to be around Rs6.9 million. The passenger has been detained for further investigation. A week ago, the Pakistan Customs Collectorate at the airport had made a major seizure of smuggled phones worth over Rs27 million. The alleged smugglers had turned out to be Umrah passengers.

Ali said that in the light of the special orders and instructions issued by the Government of Pakistan and the Federal Board of Revenue for the prevention of smuggling, Airport Collector Customs Shafiq Ahmed Latki implemented these orders and instructions.

Airport Additional Collector Zahra Taher Naqvi and Airport Assistant Collector Waqar Haider instructed the officers posted at arrival and departure to be more diligent and active, using all available resources to prevent smuggling attempts.

They issued directives to crack down on any attempt by elements harming the country’s economy through smuggling. As a result of strict anti-smuggling measures, there have been reports of attempts to smuggle mobile phones by Umrah passengers.

Umrah passengers are encouraged to bring iPhones by offering them cheap tickets and money on flights to Pakistan. These passengers are usually cleared easily and swiftly, with no suspicions raised against them or their belongings.