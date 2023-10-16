Civil society activists denounce Israeli action against Gaza civilians

Right activists, civil society representatives, transgender community members and others on Sunday held a demonstration in front of the Karachi Press Club to show solidarity with the people of Palestine fighting Israeli atrocities.

The protesters held banners and placards and chanted slogans in favour of Palestine's freedom. They call upon world leaders to immediately intervene and stop Israeli bombings on civilians in Gaza. They also demanded that the borders of Gaza be opened for humanitarian assistance to the besieged Palestines as there was shortage of water, food and medicines there.

The protest was led by Ahmed Shabbar, Anwar Sheikh, Samir Abbas, and Muhammad Mehdi. Zulfikar Bhutto Jr and many members of Karachi's Khawajasara community including Shahzadi Rai also attended the demonstration.

The protesters called on the Pakistani government to play a role on the international stage to resolve the issue of Palestine. They said it was shameful that Israel had escalated its aggression and was now preparing to have Gaza evacuated within 24 hours. Israel's oppressive actions should be denounced on every national and international forum, they said.