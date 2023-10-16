Seven-year-old killed, uncle wounded in celebratory gunfire

A seven-year-old boy was killed and his uncle injured during celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Qasba Colony area of Orangi Town in the early hours of Sunday. The casualties were rushed to a hospital, where the minor succumbed to his wounds.
The deceased was identified as Ayan, son of Abdullah. He was hit with a bullet in his head. He was the youngest among his four siblings. The injured person, Naeem, uncle of the child, received a gunshot wound in his leg.
Police investigations found that a person named Ismail resorted to aerial firing during the marriage. One person, whose identity was not given, was arrested from the scene. However, the father of the deceased child refused to lodge a case, saying that it was an accident.
The Lost River and the Rising SeaThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an exhibition featuring a collection of...
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring a remarkable selection of original prints by 12 renowned...
A multi-million rupee project has been launched to promote research in medical and health science under which young...
A foreign national drowned in the sea off Karachi on Sunday. However, his two children were rescued.The incident...
The Sindh High Court has set aside life imprisonment of a man in a female doctor murder case starting that the...
In a letter to Sindh Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar Chohan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi President Khurrum...