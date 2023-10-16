MQM-P promises resolution of Orangi residents’ blocked CNICs if it comes into power

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a public meeting in Orangi Town on Sunday said Orangi Town is the largest informal settlement in the world hosting over 3 million residents who initially left India and then East Pakistan for Pakistan.

The double migration of the people of Orangi’s people demonstrated their unwavering commitment to this country, he said, lamenting that these people were, however, not living in good conditions as the town was still deprived of basic facilities, including water and electricity.

The people of Orangi Town must stand with the MQM-P to get their rights, he said. He vowed that if the MQM-P came into power, it would build underpasses, bridges and roads in Orangi Town. In addition, the party would resolve the issue of blocked computerised national identity cards (CNICs) of Orangi Town residents and ensure that they got their CNICs.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal also addressed the public meeting. He noted that the people of Orangi had proved their unity by holding one of the largest gatherings in the city. The current gathering showed that the future of Pakistan and Karachi was very promising, he remarked.

He said that when the MQM-P was in power, Karachi was one of the 12 fastest-growing cities in the world, but in the past 15 years, it became one of the four worst cities in the world.

The system operating under the 18th amendment could not work anymore, he said, adding that the resources that were shared with the provinces by the federation should be distributed to districts.

He said that after the 18th amendment, the chief ministers had got unlimited powers. If resources were spent honestly, Sindh could be rebuilt several times, he remarked.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar stated that just like a mobile phone could not function without a battery, Pakistan could not run without Karachi. Karachi is the power bank of Pakistan, he said, adding that the issues of Pakistan could not be resolved until the feudal and capitalist system was eliminated.

Member of the MQM-P Coordination Committee and former federal minister Syed Aminul Haque stated that Sunday’s gathering reflected the strong connection between the people of Orangi Town and the MQM-P. There was no university for Orangi Town's 2.5 million people, but the MQM-P made it possible a campus of the Virtual University in the area, he said, adding that youths of Orangi could get higher education in various fields from the varsity.

He said efforts were being made to establish IT labs in various schools so that children could receive computer-based education.

He added that various development projects for water supply in different UCs would be inaugurated in the coming days and efforts were being made to resolve the sewerage issues as well.