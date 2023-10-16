Baqar asks citizens to report govt officers demanding bribes to CM House complaint cell

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar has asked concerned citizens to contact the fully functional complaint cell at the CM House in case they find government employees demanding bribes in matters related to public dealing so that due action could be taken against them.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the interim Sindh CM said bribery was a curse and stern action would be taken against the government employees demanding bribes for processing public cases.

Justice (retd) Baqar said the complaint cell of the CM House had become fully functional and working round the clock. He said the complaint cell would receive public complaints against officers and personnel of any government office who unduly block or delay processing of public dealing cases.

He added that he would ensure that such government employees who caused hardships to the public were taken to task. The caretaker CM received a report on the working of the complaint cell, according to which the cell had so far received 747 complaints. Of those complaints, 486 cases were resolved and efforts were under way to resolve the remaining 261 complaints. The complaint cell can be contacted by aggrieved citizens to lodge complaints against the working of any government department or agency in the province. The contact numbers of the complaint cell are: 021-99202081, 021-99202080 and 0800-91915.

Meanwhile, the caretaker CM has asked the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to submit a report to him about the number of approvals granted by it for starting new constructions in the province prior to his taking oath of office as the interim provincial chief executive on August 17 and the same permissions for new constructions issued by it during his regime.

He said the report should also contain the progress by the SBCA in sealing illegal constructions in the province prior to the commencement of his regime and the same action by it after August 17 during the caretaker set-up in the province.

Justice (retd) Baqar said he had received complaints that the SBCA had been unduly delaying the approval of fresh constructions in the province. He also directed the provincial Board of Revenue (BoR) to submit a report to him about work done by its sub-registrar offices in various parts of the province for processing cases of land registries prior to August 17 and after the formation of the interim government in Sindh.

He said he had received complaints that there had been undue delay in processing the cases of new land registries at the sub-registrar offices. The SBCA and BoR have been asked to submit their reports in a week containing details about their public dealing works in the three months prior to the formation of the caretaker government and the monthly progress records after August 17.

The CM also directed the police and other government departments to maintain proper log books for maintaining records pertaining to the use of official vehicles. The log books to be maintained should contain the proper reasons for using the official vehicles, distance travelled by them and petrol consumed. The books should also maintain records related to maintenance of the vehicles including mileage readings for changes of engine oil and oil filters. A senior government official will verify the record maintained in the log books while inspection teams will check the same from time to time.