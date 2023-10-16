Wins for Navy, Punjab A in National Hockey

ISLAMABAD: Punjab A got the better of Sindh B 8-4 on Sunday in the 67th National Hockey Championship underway at the Lt Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium in Rawalpindi.

Ahmad Raza netted the opener for Punjab A and later performed a hat-trick. Saeed Babar, Yasser Hasim, and Aamer Sahil contributed a goal each. For Sindh B, Ishtiaq, Javaid, and Imad managed one goal apiece.

Punjab B emerged victorious, securing a resounding 13-0 victory against Balochistan A. Hasan Shahbaz stood out for Punjab B, scoring four goals, with Shah Jahan, Amjad Ali, and Danesh adding to the tally. Punjab Police chalked up a 4-1 victory against Islamabad. Tauseef, Rashid, Atif, and Zahid Khan scored for Punjab Police, while Adil netted the lone goal for Islamabad.