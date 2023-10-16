WAPDA dominate Girls National Swimming event

PESHAWAR: The 27th Boys and 22nd Girls National Age-group swimming championship concluded in Lahore on Sunday.

In the girls 16 and under age group WAPDA finished at the top with ten golds, two silvers and three bronze. Sindh captured five golds, ten silver and seven bronze to end second while Army claimed four gold and one bronze. Mayah Saida Lone of WAPDA was decalred as the best swimmer with five individual gold medals and two golds in relays.

Mayah, a student of Lahore Grammar school, displayed fine skills which enthralled the audience. In the girls 14 and under Sindh topped the races with 13 gold and two bronze while Navy finished second with two gold, six silver and six bronze. Army took two gold, eight silvers and four bronze.

Hareem Malik of Sindh captured the best swimmer award with five golds which also included two national records. In the girls ten and under Sindh topped with five golds and two silvers, WAPDA took three gold, six silver and five bronze while Navy claimed three bronze.

Zoya Hafiz of Sindh was declared as the best swimmer with four gold. In the boys ten and under Sindh finished at the summit with eight gold and six silvers, Punjab finished with two silver and five bronze while Islamabad claimed third position with one bronze.

Mustafa Maqbool of Sindh was declared as the best swimmer with five golds. In the boys 14 and under Sindh got five gold, three silver and one bronze while Punjab claimed one gold, three silver and four bronze.