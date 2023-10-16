Pak cycling squad waiting for India visas

PESHAWAR: Pakistan cycling squad is waiting for India visas for featuring in the Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship slated to be held in Trivandrum, Kerala, from October 26-29, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Sunday.
The PCF said that visa applications and passports have been deposited at the Indian Embassy. It said that visas must be received four days before the event. The PCF said that the riders have been training since September 5.
It said that the riders will participate in the XCO, XCE events. Daneshmand Khan, Waseem Zia and Umar Farooq will be featuring in the combined touring. “The team will leave for India via Wagah border,” the PCF said. Nisar Ahmed has been appointed as the team manager and Ahsan as the team coach.
KARACHI: Former ODI and Test cricketer Jalaluddin has said that Pakistan’s defeat against India in the World Cup did...
ISLAMABAD: Punjab A got the better of Sindh B 8-4 on Sunday in the 67th National Hockey Championship underway at the...
LOS ANGELES: Defending champion Tom Kim closed with a 25-foot birdie putt to fire a nine-under par 62 and share the...
MANDALIKA, Indonesia: Italy´s Francesco Bagnaia won the Indonesia MotoGP on Sunday with a spectacular ride that took...
MILAN: Beleaguered Italy bounced back from a scandal-hit week on Saturday by cruising to a 4-0 win over Malta which...
PESHAWAR: The 27th Boys and 22nd Girls National Age-group swimming championship concluded in Lahore on Sunday.In the...