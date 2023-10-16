Pak cycling squad waiting for India visas

PESHAWAR: Pakistan cycling squad is waiting for India visas for featuring in the Asian Mountain Bike Cycling Championship slated to be held in Trivandrum, Kerala, from October 26-29, Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) said on Sunday.

The PCF said that visa applications and passports have been deposited at the Indian Embassy. It said that visas must be received four days before the event. The PCF said that the riders have been training since September 5.

It said that the riders will participate in the XCO, XCE events. Daneshmand Khan, Waseem Zia and Umar Farooq will be featuring in the combined touring. “The team will leave for India via Wagah border,” the PCF said. Nisar Ahmed has been appointed as the team manager and Ahsan as the team coach.