Koepka races to 3-shot lead chasing repeat in LIV Jeddah

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY: Defending LIV Golf Jeddah champion Brooks Koepka again showed his love for the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club as he raced to a three-shot lead Saturday going into the final round.

Koepka, who beat Peter Uihlein after three playoff holes last year, shot a bogey-free eight-under par 62 to reach 12-under total.

That took him three ahead of Sergio Garcia, who hit 63, and Charles Howell III after he shot 64. Lurking in a tie for fourth place was the red-hot Bryson DeChambeau, who added a seven-under 63 to move to eight-under overall and Scott Vincent, who matched Koepka for the lowest round of the day with a 62.

With one round remaining in the regular season, Talor Gooch who was tied for ninth after a 64, is best placed to claim the individual season title after Cameron Smith fell to tied 25th with two late bogeys in his two-under-par round.

If the positions do not change, Gooch would finish with a slender two-point lead over Smith and 10 over DeChambeau. Koepka, the reigning PGA champion, started the day on the second hole and birdied six of his first eight.

He reached eight-under after 13 holes and seemed set to break 60, before parring the last five holes. “I wasn´t even thinking about the 59,” Koepka said. “I was just thinking about playing good golf. I couldn´t care less about the number. I´ve got the lead and that´s all that matters. You just got to win, 59 is irrelevant.”

Gooch said he was not thinking about the $18 million bonus for the overall individual champion. “I will just continue to try to play like I did today. I think everyone knows what´s on the line tomorrow, and that´s going to build the intensity of it, but thinking about it and focusing on that is not going to help me,” said Gooch, a winner this year in Adelaide, Singapore and Valderrama.