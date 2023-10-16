Man Utd fan Bumrah stunned by ‘temple celebration’ going viral

AHMEDABAD, India: India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah said he was surprised to see his World Cup “temple point” gesture go viral especially as he´s usually “too tired to celebrate”.
The 29-year-old was man of the match in Saturday´s seven-wicket rout of Pakistan. It´s a gesture used by England footballer Marcus Rashford, a player at Bumrah´s favourite club Manchester United.
“I had no intentions of making it viral or spreading it everywhere,” Bumrah told the ICC Digital Insider on Sunday. “It just came to my mind. I´d seen Rashford do it as well. I thought it was cool. There´s no particular big back story behind it. At the end I decided to do it. “Usually I´m too tired to celebrate. But that is one occasion where I did celebrate.”
