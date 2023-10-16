IOC session backs double award of 2030 and 2034 Winter Games

MUMBAI: International Olympic Committee members voted Sunday to allow a double allocation of two successive Winter Games in 2030 and 2034.
IOC chiefs had hoped to award the 2030 Winter Olympics during a Mumbai session starting on Sunday. But problems regarding potential hosts have delayed the IOC´s plans, with longstanding 2030 favourite Sapporo officially withdrawing after a collapse in public support in Japan following the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandals.
IOC president Thomas Bach, speaking at this week´s executive board meeting in Mumbai, said a preliminary study by the IOC´s future host commission had found that by 2040 only 10 nations would be able to host the snow events of an Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games under existing criteria due to climate change.
Natural snow is in increasingly short supply in some regions due to rising temperatures, with a lack of available water for snow-making threatening the existence of the global snow-sport industry. There were several abstentions in the vote by the raising of hand.
