Afghanistan defeat champions England in seismic World Cup shock

NEW DELHI: Afghanistan pulled off one of the greatest World Cup shocks on Sunday when they defeated defending champions England by 69 runs in New Delhi.
Chasing 285 to win, after opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz had hit a blistering 80, England were bowled out for 215 despite Harry Brook´s 66 with spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan claiming three wickets each.
The stunning upset gave Afghanistan just their second World Cup win to add to a lone victory over Scotland at the 2015 tournament.
After Gurbaz and the recalled Ikram Alikhil, with 58, had given them a decent target to defend, Afghanistan´s bowlers went to work, striking at regular intervals.
Jonny Bairstow (two) was lbw to Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second over before Joe Root was clean bowled by 22-year-old man of the match Mujeeb for 11.
Mohammad Nabi got rid of Dawid Malan, who made 140 against Bangladesh, for 32 to precipitate a slide which saw England slump to 138-6.
Skipper Jos Buttler was clean bowled by seamer Naveen-ul-Haq for nine, Rashid Khan had Liam Livingstone lbw on 10 before Nabi also dismissed Sam Curran (10). Mujeeb sent back Chris Woakes before effectively sealing the game in his next over, having Brook caught behind by Alikhil with England at 169-8. Brook´s 66 came off 61 balls with seven fours and a six.
Late fireworks from Adil Rashid (20), Reece Topley (15) and Mark Wood (18) only served to take England past the 200-mark.
Earlier, Gurbaz, 21, piled up his runs off 57 balls with eight fours and four sixes to register his eighth score in excess of fifty in his ODI career. Gurbaz had needed just 33 balls to get to his half-century as Afghanistan, put into bat, stormed to 100 without loss from 77 deliveries.
The impressive Adil Rashid finished with 3-42 from his 10 overs having initially broken Afghanistan´s 114-run opening stand when he had Ibrahim Zadran (28) caught.
But Alikhil chimed in with a 66-ball 58 after surviving being hit on the shoulder by a 147 km/h delivery from fast bowler Mark Wood.
England won the toss
Afghanistan innings
R Gurbaz run out 80
Zadran c Root b Rashid 28
Rahmat st Buttler b Rashid 3
Hashmatullah b Root 14
Omarzai c Woakes b Livingstone 19
Alikhil c Curran b Topley 58
Nabi c Root b Wood 9
Rashid c Root b Rashid 23
Mujeeb c Root b Wood 28
Naveen run out 5
Fazalhaq not out 2
Extras: (lb 1, nb 3, w 11) 15
Total: (all out, 49.5 overs) 284
Fall of wickets: 1-114, 2-122, 3-122, 4-152, 5-174, 6-190, 7-233, 8-277, 9-277, 10-284
Bowling:Woakes 4-0-41-0, Topley 8.5-1-52-1, Curran 4-0-46-0, Adil 10-1-42-3, Wood 9-0-50-2, Livingstone 10-0-33-1, Root 4-0-19-1
England innings
Bairstow lbw b Fazalhaq 2
Malan c Zadran b Nabi 32
Root b Mujeeb 11
Brook c Alikhil b Mujeeb 66
Buttler b Naveen 9
Livingstone lbw b Rashid 10
Curran c Rahmat b Nabi 10
Woakes b Mujeeb 9
Adil c Nabi b Rashid 20
Wood b Rashid 18
Topley not out 15
Extras: (lb 4, nb 1, w 8) 13
Total: (all out, 40.3 overs) 215
Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-33, 3-68, 4-91, 5-117, 6-138, 7-160, 8-169, 9-198, 10-215
Bowling: Mujeeb 10-1-51-3, Fazalhaq 7-0-50-1, Naveen 6-1-44-1
Nabi 6-0-16-2, Rashid 9.3-1-37-3, Omarzai 2-0-13-0
Result: Afghanistan won by 69 runs
Player of the Match: Mujeeb
Umpires: Rod Tucker, Sharfuddoula
