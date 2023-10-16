Russia brings back 34 children from Syria refugee camps

MOSCOW: Moscow said on Sunday it had brought 34 children from refugee camps in Syria back to Russia, in its campaign to repatriate the offspring of Russian jihadis.

An unknown number of children of Russian nationals who travelled to fight in Syria -- most from majority Muslim republics -- remain in refugee camps in Syria. Russia, which intervened in the Syrian civil war to help its ally Bashar al-Assad in 2015, has been returning the children over the years, in a process that has recently slowed.

“We brought home 34 children from Syria,” Moscow´s children rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said on social media.