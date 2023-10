South Africa recalls peacekeepers accused of sexual abuse in DRC

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa´s military said on Sunday it ordered home a group of soldiers, accused of serious misconduct related to sexual exploitation and abuse in the Democratic Republic of Congo, pending an investigation.

The eight, part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission, were detained and confined to their barracks in the eastern city of Beni earlier this month.

“Due to the serious nature of the allegations, the SANDF took a decision to recall the implicated soldiers back to South Africa to answer to the allegations and to give account of events that transpired,” the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said.

Investigators have been dispatched to the DRC to conduct a formal probe, it added. The soldiers may have been involved in what the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO) described in internal reports as a “systematic widespread violation” of UN rules.

Earlier this week, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said MONUSCO had received reports that the personnel involved “were fraternizing, after curfew hours, at an out-of-bounds bar known to be a place where transactional sex occurs”.