At least 28 dead in DR Congo shipwreck

KINSHASA: At least 28 bodies have been recovered from the Congo river, while dozens more people were reported missing after a boat sank in northwest DR Congo, provincial authorities said on Sunday.

The large riverboat, which had left the city of Mbandaka for the Bolomba Territory in the Democratic Republic of Congo´s northwest Equateur province, sunk late Friday night. “Dozens of people are still missing and the search is continuing,” Chrispin Mputu, interior minister for the Equateur province, told AFP, confirming the death toll.

The total number of passengers had not yet been established with the official list having “disappeared”, Mputu said in a telephone interview.