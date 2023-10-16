Six months into war, Sudanese seek refuge outside chaotic capital

PORT SUDAN, Sudan: Six months after tensions between rival Sudanese generals ignited a devastating war, thousands lie dead, millions are displaced, and the once-thriving capital, Khartoum, is a shadow of its past glory.
When the first bombs fell on April 15, the capital´s residents looked on in terror as entire neighbourhoods were razed and essential services were paralysed, exacerbating their misery. Those who could escape the bloodshed and destruction rushed to the Red Sea coast about 1,000-km to the east.
Port Sudan, now home to Sudan´s only functioning airport, became a sanctuary for fleeing civilians and a transit hub for foreigners leaving the northeast African country. Its rows of white colonial buildings were quickly filled with those who left Khartoum, including United Nations staff and government officials setting up makeshift offices.
In late August, they were joined by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, whose fighters are pitted against those of his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the conflict.
