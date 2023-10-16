Amid escalating drug war, Ecuadorans electing a new president

QUITTO: Ecuadorans started voting for a new president on Sunday in the midst of a drug war and a rash of political assassinations that cut short the bid of a popular candidate.

The finalists in this runoff election -- lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, 45, and banana empire heir Daniel Noboa, 35 -- campaigned in bullet-proof vests as a climate of fear grips the once-peaceful country. Both have vowed to prioritize dealing with the escalating violence. Long lines formed outside voting stations, which opened at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) amid a heavy police presence. Indeed, the main concerns of Ecuadorans, according to recent polls, are crime and violence in a country where the murder rate quadrupled in the four years to 2022. Some 54,000 police have been deployed to keep the vote safe.