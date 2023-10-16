Amid escalating drug war, Ecuadorans electing a new president

QUITTO: Ecuadorans started voting for a new president on Sunday in the midst of a drug war and a rash of political assassinations that cut short the bid of a popular candidate.
The finalists in this runoff election -- lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, 45, and banana empire heir Daniel Noboa, 35 -- campaigned in bullet-proof vests as a climate of fear grips the once-peaceful country. Both have vowed to prioritize dealing with the escalating violence. Long lines formed outside voting stations, which opened at 7:00 am (1200 GMT) amid a heavy police presence. Indeed, the main concerns of Ecuadorans, according to recent polls, are crime and violence in a country where the murder rate quadrupled in the four years to 2022. Some 54,000 police have been deployed to keep the vote safe.
SYDNEY: An Australian regulator has fined Elon Musk’s social media platform X $386,000 for failing to cooperate with...
MOSCOW: Moscow said on Sunday it had brought 34 children from refugee camps in Syria back to Russia, in its campaign...
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa´s military said on Sunday it ordered home a group of soldiers, accused of serious...
SYDNEY: Aboriginal Australians on Sunday grieved the collapse of a landmark push for Indigenous rights and recognition...
WELLINGTON: Christopher Luxon said it was a “tremendous privilege” to wake up on Sunday as New Zealand´s incoming...
KINSHASA: At least 28 bodies have been recovered from the Congo river, while dozens more people were reported missing...