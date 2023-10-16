Mali´s junta says departure of UN troops will not be delayed

DAKAR: Malian foreign minister Abdoulaye Diop said this weekend the withdrawal of United Nations peacekeepers from northern Mali would happen on time by December 31, despite UN concerns.

The UN said on Saturday it was worried its drawdown could be hampered by an escalation of fighting in the north -- where rival armed groups are seeking to seize territory as the UN pulls out -- and by an influx of Malian troops there.

The UN also said the ruling junta had not given it permits to send in convoys to retrieve its equipment from its bases there. The departure of the UN peacekeeping mission MINUSMA by the end of 2023 is part of a ongoing security reconfiguration launched by the military junta, which seized power in 2020.

Russian mercenaries and Malian soldiers have begun arriving in the north, local officials told AFP, to replace UN soldiers who the junta has ordered to leave. “Everything must be done to ensure the work of MINUSMA is ended by December 31,” Diop said in a video posted on social media on Saturday evening.