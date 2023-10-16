Hundreds rally in support of detained Tunisian opposition figure

TUNIS: Hundreds of supporters of Abir Moussi, a prominent opponent of the Tunisian president, gathered on Sunday in the capital to protest her detention, AFP journalists said. Moussi, who has on multiple occasions accused Saied of carrying out “a coup”, was arrested on October 3 in front of the presidential palace.

Moussi is accused of crimes connected to “attacks that aim to change the form of government, inciting people to take up arms against others or provoking disorder, murder or pillage on Tunisian territory” -- which potentially carry the death penalty. An estimated 1,500 to 2,000 people took to the streets on Sunday in central Tunis to protest her arrest, wearing T-shirts emblazoned with images of Moussi, leader of the Free Destourian Party.

The crowd chanted “Shame! Shame! They condemned Abir because she resisted”, and “With our souls, with our blood, we are with you Abir”.