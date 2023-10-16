Era of hope, confidence to begin from Oct 21: Rana Sana

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that from October 21, disappointments will end and a new era of hope and confidence will begin.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Rana Sanaullah said that the colour and atmosphere of politics in Pakistan will change from October 21, the development period of 2018 is returning, a new history will be written at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said that the excitement among workers and people is increasing every day as Quaid Nawaz Sharif is coming to give hope and confidence to the land of Pakistan again. If it were not for the experience of 2018 to 2022, the nation would not have been disappointed and the economy would not have been destroyed.