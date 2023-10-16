Era of hope, confidence to begin from Oct 21: Rana Sana

LAHORE: PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that from October 21, disappointments will end and a new era of hope and confidence will begin.
In a statement issued on Sunday, Rana Sanaullah said that the colour and atmosphere of politics in Pakistan will change from October 21, the development period of 2018 is returning, a new history will be written at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21 under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif. He said that the excitement among workers and people is increasing every day as Quaid Nawaz Sharif is coming to give hope and confidence to the land of Pakistan again. If it were not for the experience of 2018 to 2022, the nation would not have been disappointed and the economy would not have been destroyed.
A person carries the Palestinian flag. — Middle East InstituteKARACHI: A police inspector who sought permission from...
BAHAWALPUR: An Indian national, who crossed the border illegally through the Cholistan desert area, has been arrested....
MULTAN: The bodies of the six labourers, who were killed in Turbat a day earlier, reached Multan on Sunday and will...
LAHORE: Former prime minister and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the bombardment of...
Peace and security are very common words used by humans since ancient times. However, during the course of securing...
Nida Sehikh receiving the winning cheque for One Young World’s LEAD 2030 fund. — AuthorLONDON: A Pakistani female...