Bodies of slain Turbat labourers reach Multan

MULTAN: The bodies of the six labourers, who were killed in Turbat a day earlier, reached Multan on Sunday and will now be taken via ambulance to their native town, Shujaabad, for burial.

Earlier today, the workers’ bodies were transported to Multan via Quetta by the Balochistan government.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki was present at the Khalid military airbase to send off the bodies via helicopter, which were brought to Quetta from Turbat last night. All those present at the location offered prayers for the workers who lost their lives. At least six labourers, on Saturday, were killed in their sleep, while two were wounded after gunmen targeted them in an overnight attack in Turbat.

According to the police, unknown gunmen targeted the labourers who were sleeping in an under-construction house.

The deceased — comprising four family members, two among which were brothers — have been identified as Rizwan, Shehbaz, Waseem, Shafiq Ahmed, Mohammad Naeem, and Sikander.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Mustafa and Tauheed are among those injured in the attack.

Speaking ahead of the send-off at the Khalid military airbase, CM Balochistan Domki expressed immense regret at the incident and offered condolences to the families of the martyred labourers.

“Everyone in Balochistan is saddened by the killing of innocent workers,” he said, while speaking with the bereaved families.

He assured that the provincial government equally grieves the loss of deceased workers.

In the wake of the brutal murder of the workers, the police began investigations.

Expressing condolences to the victims’ families, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar condemned the “heinous act” and reaffirmed the government’s resolve against terrorism.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the terrorist attack on innocent labourers in Turbat. My heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families. We condemn this heinous act and stand united against terrorism,” the premier said on his X account.

Last month, 60 people died in a suicide attack in Balochistan’s Mastung after a terrorist exploded himself targeting a celebratory procession in honour of Eid Miladun Nabi.