Israeli bombing of Gaza: Paediatric associations express concern over killing of innocent children

ISLAMABAD: Asia-Pacific Paediatric Association (APPA) as well as Pakistan Paediatric Association have expressed deep concern over killings of innocent children and women in Gaza and called for an immediate cease-fire.

In a statement on Sunday, Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) said it was deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has led to the loss of innocent lives, particularly among children and women. The atrocities committed against the innocent civilians are heartbreaking and unacceptable.

Thousands of wounded individuals are currently lying in hospitals in Gaza, where there is no electricity, severe lack of water, and essential medical and surgical supplies. The situation is dire, and the suffering of these innocent victims is unimaginable, PPA office-bearers said.

Similarly, Asia Pacific Paediatric Association (APPA) said it was also deeply alarmed and saddened by the ongoing violence and atrocities being committed against the people, especially children, in Gaza. The loss of innocent lives, including children, is a grave concern that demands immediate international attention and actions.

“This war on children is an indelible stain on the conscience of the world. We call upon the United Nations and the world’s powerful leaders to utilize their influence and take immediate action to put an end to the vicious killing of children in Gaza,” said APPA, calling for an immediate ceasefire that halts Israel’s bombing and ensures the protection of innocent lives.