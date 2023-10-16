Israeli bombing of Gaza: Paediatric associations express concern over killing of innocent children

ISLAMABAD: Asia-Pacific Paediatric Association (APPA) as well as Pakistan Paediatric Association have expressed deep concern over killings of innocent children and women in Gaza and called for an immediate cease-fire.
In a statement on Sunday, Pakistan Paediatric Association (PPA) said it was deeply concerned about the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has led to the loss of innocent lives, particularly among children and women. The atrocities committed against the innocent civilians are heartbreaking and unacceptable.
Thousands of wounded individuals are currently lying in hospitals in Gaza, where there is no electricity, severe lack of water, and essential medical and surgical supplies. The situation is dire, and the suffering of these innocent victims is unimaginable, PPA office-bearers said.
Similarly, Asia Pacific Paediatric Association (APPA) said it was also deeply alarmed and saddened by the ongoing violence and atrocities being committed against the people, especially children, in Gaza. The loss of innocent lives, including children, is a grave concern that demands immediate international attention and actions.
“This war on children is an indelible stain on the conscience of the world. We call upon the United Nations and the world’s powerful leaders to utilize their influence and take immediate action to put an end to the vicious killing of children in Gaza,” said APPA, calling for an immediate ceasefire that halts Israel’s bombing and ensures the protection of innocent lives.
A person carries the Palestinian flag. — Middle East InstituteKARACHI: A police inspector who sought permission from...
LAHORE: PMLN Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that from October 21, disappointments will end and a new era of...
BAHAWALPUR: An Indian national, who crossed the border illegally through the Cholistan desert area, has been arrested....
MULTAN: The bodies of the six labourers, who were killed in Turbat a day earlier, reached Multan on Sunday and will...
LAHORE: Former prime minister and PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday strongly condemned the bombardment of...
Peace and security are very common words used by humans since ancient times. However, during the course of securing...