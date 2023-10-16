‘Artificial’ price-hike persists as official rates not enforced

LAHORE: The district administration has failed to implement official rates. Officials of Shadman Sunday Bazaar failed to check ‘artificial’ price-hike. Earlier, people would get some relief and purchase vegetables and fruits from weekly makeshift markets, but with the closure of these markets, they are unable to buy anything at official rates. The price of chicken was reduced by Rs17 per kg, fixed at Rs312-324 per kg, sold at Rs350-380 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs26 per kg, fixed at Rs486 per kg, and sold Rs520-1,000 per kg. The price of potato sugar-free A-grade was gained by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs85-90 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-Grade fixed by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, C-grade at Rs65-70 per kg, mixed sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade reduced Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs75-80 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs65-70 per kg, sold at sold at Rs80 per kg. The price of tomato A-grade reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, and C-grade fixed at Rs70-75 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs300-310 per kg, sold at Rs380-400 per kg, and garlic harnai by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs435-455 sold at Rs500-600 per kg. The price Ginger Thai reduced by Rs100 per kg, fixed at Rs1160-1180 per kg, sold at Rs1600 per kg, Garlic Indonesia by Rs160 per kg, fixed at Rs880-900 per kg, sold Rs1200 per kg. Cucumber Farm reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 per kg, sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Brinjal price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs120-150 per kg. Biter gourd was reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs150 per kg. The price Spinach farm declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs60-64 sold at Rs80-100 per kg.

Zucchini local unchanged at Rs150-155 per kg, sold at Rs200-220 per kg. The price of lemon China further reduced by Rs15 per kg, fixed at Rs95-100 per kg, sold at Rs150-160 per kg. Lufa price was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg,

Ladyfinger price declined by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs110-115 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg. Pumpkin was unchanged at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs160-200 per kg. Sweet pumpkin reduced by Rs3 per kg, fixed at Rs57-60 per kg, sold at Rs100 per kg.

Green chili price A-grade further reduced by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs100-105 per kg, sold at Rs160 per kg.

Capsicum price was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs210-220 per kg, sold at Rs280 per kg.

Price of cauliflower was reduced by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs115-120 per kg, sold at Rs150-180 per kg, cabbage gained by Rs20 per kg, fixed at Rs140-145 per kg, sold Rs180-200 per kg.

Carrot Chinese unchanged at Rs180-185 per kg, sold at Rs250-300 per kg, carrot local declined by Rs25 per kg, fixed at Rs90-95 per kg, sold at Rs120-140 per kg.

Arum was unchanged at Rs140-145 per kg, sold at Rs180-200 per kg.

Turnip was unchanged at Rs120-125 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg.

Fenugreek (Methi) further reduced by Rs50 per kg, fixed at Rs170-175 per kg, sold at Rs250 per kg.

Pea price was further gained by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs410-430 per kg, sold at Rs500 per kg.

Beetroot was sold at Rs300-400 per kg.

Coriander was sold at Rs30 per bundle.

Beans price was fixed at Rs100-155 per kg, sold at Rs400-500 per kg.

Radish was fixed at Rs50-53 per kg, sold at Rs60-80 per kg. The price of different variety fixed at Rs100-210 per kg, sold at Rs140-300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category fixed at Rs120-125 per dozen, sold at Rs150-160 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs85-90 per dozen, sold at Rs120-130 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs65-70 per dozen, sold at Rs80-100 per dozen. Dates Irani fixed at Rs520-540 per kg, sold at Rs800 to 1200 per kg.

Papaya gained by Rs5 per kg, fixed was at Rs245-255 per kg, sold at Rs280-320 per kg.

Peach further gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs160-220 per kg, sold at Rs350-400 per kg.

Grapes Gola further increased by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs165-170 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg, Grapes Sunderkhani fixed at Rs325-340 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg.

Pomegranate danaydar increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs320-335 per kg, sold at Rs400 per kg, Pomegranate khandahri was fixed at Rs215-225 per kg, sold at Rs220-400 per kg, Pomegranate bedana was gained by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs475-495 per kg, sold at Rs600-700. Garma was fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs250-280 per kg, Sweet fruit fixed at Rs90-150 per dozen, sold at Rs130-200 per dozen. Guava was fixed at Rs85-140 per kg, sold at Rs150-200 per kg. Musami was fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs150 per dozen. Grapefruit was fixed at Rs20-22 per piece, sold at Rs25-30 per piece. Persimmon was fixed at Rs105-160 per kg, sold at Rs130-200 per kg. Sweet potato was fixed at Rs80-85 per kg, sold at Rs130-150 per kg.