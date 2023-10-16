Sepoy Abdul Hakeem’s funeral prayers offered

RAWALPINDI: Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Abdul Hakeem Shaheed (age 32 years) who embraced shahadat on Saturday in general area Mir Ali, North Waziristan District, was offered at his native town in District Jaffarabad. Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honour. Senior serving military officers, relatives of the shaheed and a large strength of locals of the area attended the funeral. Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all costs.