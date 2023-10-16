Israel says not interested in war with Hezbollah

An Israeli flag flutters as the Red Sea resort city of Eilat and Jordan's Red Sea resort city of Aqaba are seen in the background, on April 17, 2020. — AFP

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel is not interested in having a war on its northern frontier with Lebanon, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said as tensions mount between the two countries.

"We have no interest in a war in the north, we don't want to escalate the situation," Gallant said in a video released by his office, as he visited troops in the country’s south.

"If Hezbollah chooses the path of war, it will pay a very heavy price... But if it restrains itself, we'll respect the situation and keep things the way they are, despite them being in a process of shooting from both sides."

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel exchanged deadly border fire on Sunday, with the Iran-backed group claiming responsibility for strikes that Israel said killed a civilian, further raising cross-border tensions during Israel’s war with Gaza-based militants.

The Israeli army closed the border area to civilians as tit-for-tat fire with Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions in Lebanon intensified, killing more than 10 people in Lebanon and at least two in Israel since last Sunday.

"The IDF [Israel Defence Forces] responded with fire and destroyed Hezbollah positions and the source of the fire," an army spokesman said.

"In addition, there was fire at an Israeli military position. There were no casualties. The IDF responded with fire to the source of fire there too."

A military spokesperson told AFP that, "we have a dead civilian and a number of people wounded in the attack" by an anti-tank missile in Shtula.

"In accordance with the situational assessment and the recent shooting incident in northern Israel, the area up to four kilometres from the northern border with Lebanon has been closed," the army said in another statement.

Hezbollah on Sunday morning said it had "targeted a Zionist enemy army centre in the Shtula area with guided missiles."

In a separate statement, the group said one of its fighters had died Sunday. A spokesperson told AFP the fighter died after sustaining injuries in south Lebanon prior to Sunday, and that Israel was responsible.