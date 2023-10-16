President urges UN, OIC to meet urgently on Palestine issue

Pakistan's President Dr. Arif Alvi. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday strongly condemned the brutalities and massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, urging the United Nations (UN) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to meet urgently for cessation of the ruthless action.

“The UN and the OIC should ensure that necessary medical aid, food and other supplies are urgently sent to prevent further devastation and the human catastrophe in Palestine,” he said in a statement issued by the President House on Sunday.

President Dr Arif Alvi urged the UN & OIC to meet urgently for cessation of this brutal action.

He said that human history has never witnessed such cruelty and barbarism being committed by Israel at a massive level and even water, electricity, food supply and medicines have been cut off. The president said Israel had crossed all limits by killing children, women and innocent people.

President Dr Arif Alvi regretted that the international community had failed to prevent Israel from the genocide of Palestinian people. “Pakistan supports the establishment of an independent state for the Palestinian people and that is the only solution to bring lasting peace and stability in the region,” the president added.