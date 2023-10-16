Shoaib, Amir win 30th COAS amateur golf

A player takes a shot in the Walee 30th COAS Open Golf that concluded at the Rawalpindi Course in this picture released on October 12, 2023. — X/@waleePakistan

RAWALPINDI: Muhammad Shoaib (Gymkhana) emerged as the amateur gross winner with nine-stroke handi-capper Amir Farooq (Rawalpindi) turning out to be the net category winner in the Walee 30th COAS Open Golf that concluded at the Rawalpindi Course Sunday.

Amir left the overnight amateur net leader Ehtesham Abbasi at the third spot. Amir finished the three-day proceedings with a net of 207 and was declared the winner followed by Ehtesham, Mohammad Saleem, and Ilyas Ahmad. All carded 210 over three rounds.

Ilyas (Attock) was declared runner up with Ehtesham finishing third in the amateur net category on the count-back.

Shoaib emerged as the gross winner in the amateur category with a score of 221 over three days followed by Qasim Ali Khan (224-Gymkhana). Saleem was declared as the third finisher with a gross score of 225.

Miss Parkha Ijaz (223) emerged as the ladies’ gross winner followed by Homna Amjad (236) and Dania Saeed (240).

Rimsha Ijaz turned out to be the ladies’ net winner with 225 followed by Ania Farooq (236) and Ami Qin (239).

Col Shahid Imtiaz Warraich (154) over 36 holes won the seniors gross category followed by Brig Muhammad Maqsood (156) and Col Asif Mehdi (158).

Brig Shuaib Kiani (133) over two days was the seniors’ net winner while Brig Naseer Raja (136) was the runner-up. Brig Nasarullah Khan Warraich (142) finished at No 3 in the seniors’ net.

Shabbir Iqbal had already won the top professional golfer prize following the first three days of action-packed golf while top amateur categories were decided on Sunday. Mohammad Munir was the runner-up.

Lt Gen Shahid Imtiaz, Commander 10 Corps, was the guest of honour. He distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up of different categories.