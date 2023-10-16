Pakistan to maintain positive credit rating: Dr Shamshad Akhtar

This image released on October 15, 2023, shows Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar speaking during a meeting with a high-level delegation of Moody’s during her visit to Morocco. — X/@FinMinistryPak

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with a high-level delegation of Moody’s, the global financial services company.

The meeting was held during her visit to Morocco for the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said a press release received here on Sunday.

During the meeting, she reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency in order to foster investor confidence and maintain a positive credit rating of Pakistan in the global financial markets.

Earlier, she underlined Pakistan’s commitment to advancing economic prosperity and global financial cooperation.

The minister participated in a high-profile meeting of Managing Director International Monetary Fund with the MENAP finance ministers and state bank governors in Morocco. The discussions encompassed key global economic issues and collaborative efforts to strengthen financial stability.

Meanwhile, Dr Shamshad Akhtar met with Minister of State for Financial Affairs of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini and discussed matters relating to the mutual interests.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the annual meetings of World Bank and International Monetary Fund at Morocco.

The discussion focused on further strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and the UAE, exploring avenues for enhanced cooperation in finance and revenue matters, promoting investment and mutual economic growth.

Both the sides expressed optimism about the potential for further collaboration and pledged to continue working together to advance their countries’ economic interests.

Meanwhile, Dr Shamshad Akhtar held a meeting with the S&P Global official, the independent credit ratings agency.

During the meeting, she emphasized the government’s dedication to ensuring financial stability, improving fiscal governance and implementing reforms that will contribute to sustainable economic growth.