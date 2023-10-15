Safe-haven gold climbs 2.5pc on Mideast turmoil

KARACHI: Local gold prices jumped by nearly 2.5 percent on Saturday, tracking a rally in the global market, as the growing conflict in the Middle East sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association reported that gold rates reached Rs202,000 per tola, or 11.66 grams, marking an increase of Rs4,900 per tola. The price of 10 grams of gold similarly surged by Rs4,201 to reach Rs173,182.

The international gold market also witnessed a considerable upswing, with gold rates increasing by 3.2 percent to reach $1,928.15 per ounce. US gold futures settled 3.1 percent higher at $1,941.50. Prices were up 5.2 percent for the week.

Traders said the international surge has had a palpable impact on local gold prices, contributing to the significant jump witnessed in the local market.

Silver rates, however, remained stable at Rs2,500 per tola, and 10-gram silver rates were likewise unchanged at Rs2,143.34.

Traders said these price movements are a reflection of the complex interplay of factors that influence the precious metals market, and gold, in particular.

"The current increase in gold prices in Karachi mirrors a broader trend in the international gold market," a trader said.

"This trend suggests that global economic and financial conditions continue to be a significant factor impacting gold prices, and further movements may be seen in the coming weeks."

The local gold market recently switched to a new pricing formula based on interbank trading , aiming to align with international standards and curb speculative practices.

Traders said the shift to interbank trading in the gold market represents a significant development, introducing a new formula for pricing.

Under this formula, gold rates in the local market are set to be higher by around $5 with a certain percentage per tola compared to the international rates.

These rates are then converted into dirham rates and subsequently into Pakistani rupees. This transition aims to align local gold pricing more closely with international standards.

As the gold market adjusts to this new pricing framework, industry stakeholders and market participants will closely monitor its impact on local gold rates.

The shift towards interbank trading is seen as a positive step in enhancing transparency and stability in the local gold market.