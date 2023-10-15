PIA rubbishes news about bonus increment to employees

Pakistan International Airlines plane can be seen on a runway. — AFP/File

KARACHI: Reporter Afzal Nadeem Dogar’s news story about the distribution of bonus increment to PIA employees proved to be false. The Jang Group’s editorial committee undertook an inquiry and found the story to be false.

After the news story was filed at night, the editor concerned had asked him to confirm it with the PIA management or spokesperson. The reporter said that it had been confirmed.

However, after the news was published and when the editor concerned again spoke to him on Saturday, the reporter replied that he could not speak to anyone at the PIA the previous night. The error is regretted.

Meanwhile, the PIA spokesperson has denied the news item and fake letters and email messages circulating on social media claiming that PIA is giving a bonus to its employees.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the information was baseless and could mislead both PIA employees and the general public.

“PIA is a responsible organization and given the current financial challenges it faces, spreading such unfounded information harms the reputation of the national institution. Before sharing, publishing, or circulating such fake news, it is advisable to reach out to the spokesman for an official version and accurate information,” he added.