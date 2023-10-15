Imran seeks exemption, stay in cipher case

ISLAMABAD: The PTI chairman’s pleas to drop the cipher case and stay the trial have been combined. The PTI chairman sought exemption in the cipher case under Article 248 of the Constitution. In the application, it was said that the case should be dismissed for non-application of constitutional exemption and Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act.
The court issued a notice to the FIA and asked for a reply by October 16.
Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq issued a written order on the request of Imran Khan, according to which the petitioner’s counsel told the court that Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act does not apply to him and there is exemption under Article 248.
The PTI chairman also requested the court to stop the trial of the cipher case. The court, combining the petitions, issued a notice to the FIA. The hearing of the request to dismiss the case and stop the trial will be held on October 16.
In response thousands continued Saturday to pack buses, cars and donkey carts and even fled on foot to escape
Secretary Jawad Pal, grade 22 officer of PAS, has been transferred, posted as secretary of Privatisation Division
Fires in Amazon produced a blanket of grey smoke over capital of northern state of Amazonas
PIA denied news item, fake letters, email messages circulating on social media claiming that PIA is giving bonus to...
Besides getting convictions in both cases suspended, PML-N supremo will also have to take legal option for protection...
Rubio returned to Earth 2 weeks ago after spending 371 days in space, having taken off in Sept of last year