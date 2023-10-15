Imran seeks exemption, stay in cipher case

Imran Khan after appearing at the high court in Lahore on 17 March 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The PTI chairman’s pleas to drop the cipher case and stay the trial have been combined. The PTI chairman sought exemption in the cipher case under Article 248 of the Constitution. In the application, it was said that the case should be dismissed for non-application of constitutional exemption and Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act.

The court issued a notice to the FIA and asked for a reply by October 16.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq issued a written order on the request of Imran Khan, according to which the petitioner’s counsel told the court that Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act does not apply to him and there is exemption under Article 248.

The PTI chairman also requested the court to stop the trial of the cipher case. The court, combining the petitions, issued a notice to the FIA. The hearing of the request to dismiss the case and stop the trial will be held on October 16.