Pakistan, UAE stress end to hostilities in Gaza

This combo released on October 14, 2023, shows Pakistan's caretaker FM Jalil Abbas Jilani (left) and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed. — X/@OFMUAE

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Saturday discussed the escalating situation in Gaza, Palestine and the urgent need for cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians.

During a telephonic conversation, they also stressed upon a coordinated response.

The caretaker foreign minister posted on X, “Received a call from HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of UAE. We discussed escalating situation in Gaza, the urgent need for cessation of hostilities, and protection of civilians. A coordinated response was emphasised.”