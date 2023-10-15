Rallies in New York, UK express solidarity with Palestinians

People gather with placards to take part in a 'March For Palestine', in London on October 14, 2023. — AFP

LONDON, NEW YORK: Thousands of people rallied Saturday in London and other UK cities for pro-Palestinian protests, amid police warnings that anyone showing support for the militant group Hamas could face arrest.

Attendees, who marched through the heart of the British capital as well as Manchester in northern England, Edinburgh in Scotland and other cities, were shadowed by a heavy police presence.

In London, demonstrators massed neared BBC News headquarters before an afternoon rally near Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Downing Street office and residence.

Some held Palestinian flags and placards -- bearing slogans including “freedom for Palestine”, “end the massacre” and “sanctions for Israel” -- as they made their way towards the end-point for planned speeches. Chants of “Rishi Sunak, shame on you” could be heard.

Jeremy Corbyn, ex-leader of the main opposition Labour party, who was accused of allowing anti-Semitism to flourish during his four-year party tenure, addressed the London rally.

“If you believe in international law, if you believe in human rights, then you must condemn what is happening now in Gaza by the Israeli army,” the now-independent lawmaker said.

Cries of “Free Palestine” also rang out in New York on Friday, as thousands of protesters took to the streets to denounce Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip. Calling for an end to “Israeli occupation” and the liberation of the Palestinian territories, protesters took up multiple blocks in a city that serves as a crossroads for religions and nationalities spanning the world.

The largely youthful protest, which drew demonstrators of all origins, some sporting Palestinian flags and keffiyehs, accused Israel of “genocide” and called for the US to withdraw support for its Middle Eastern ally.

In Brooklyn, dozens of protesters were arrested on Friday night as they held a sit-in blocking traffic after demonstrating in front of the home of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, who is planning to travel with a congressional delegation to Israel.

Called by the organization Jewish Voice for Peace, which has urged elected officials to “stop genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” the protest drew a mass of protesters in front of a strong police presence. Those arrested included two elected officials, rabbis and descendants of Holocaust survivors. About 200 pro-Palestinian demonstrators also gathered in the southern US city of Miami.

A heavy police presence guarded the protest and made sure to keep a distance between it and the dozen pro-Israel demonstrators across the street. New York, home to the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, has been the scene of a series of demonstrations in support of the Palestinian cause as well as vigils and demonstrations in solidarity with the Israeli victims of Hamas attacks. Protests have popped up on college campuses across the US as well.