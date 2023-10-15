Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

MIR ALI: An army soldier embraced martyrdom while six terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district’s Mir Ali general area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.
In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing said the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. During the exchange of fire, eight terrorists also sustained injuries, the ISPR added. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.
However, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Abdul Hakeem, 33, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, read the statement. The ISPR further said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.
In response thousands continued Saturday to pack buses, cars and donkey carts and even fled on foot to escape
Secretary Jawad Pal, grade 22 officer of PAS, has been transferred, posted as secretary of Privatisation Division
Fires in Amazon produced a blanket of grey smoke over capital of northern state of Amazonas
PIA denied news item, fake letters, email messages circulating on social media claiming that PIA is giving bonus to...
Besides getting convictions in both cases suspended, PML-N supremo will also have to take legal option for protection...
Rubio returned to Earth 2 weeks ago after spending 371 days in space, having taken off in Sept of last year