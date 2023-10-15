Soldier martyred, six terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO

Pakistan Army soldiers can be seen on a military vehicle. — AFP/File

MIR ALI: An army soldier embraced martyrdom while six terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan district’s Mir Ali general area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

In a statement, the military’s media affairs wing said the security forces conducted the IBO on the reported presence of terrorists. During the exchange of fire, eight terrorists also sustained injuries, the ISPR added. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists, the ISPR said, adding that they remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent civilians.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Abdul Hakeem, 33, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom, read the statement. The ISPR further said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.