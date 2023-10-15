Employees’ details: SC to announce reserved judgment tomorrow

Rangers patrol along a street past Pakistan's Supreme Court in Islamabad on April 5, 2022. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will announce the reserved judgment on matter of provision of details of apex court employees on Monday (October 16).

A three-member bench of Supreme Court (SC), presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, will announce the judgment reserved on September 27.

Applicant Mukhtar Ahmad had approached the Supreme Court Registrar in connection with details of apex court employees. The former SC Registrar had refused to provide details. The applicant resorted to the Information Commission. The commission had asked the then registrar of SC to provide details.

The Registrar had resorted to Islamabad High Court (IHC) against the decision of Information Commission. The applicant approached the Supreme Court after the IHC gave a decision against him.