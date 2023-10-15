SAPM urges KSA to employ 1m Pakistanis annually

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Jawad Sohrab Malik has asked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the intake of over 1 million Pakistanis annually under the Saudi Vision 2030.

On Saturday, Malik held a meeting with KSA Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki here to avail the emerging manpower opportunities under the Saudi Vision 2030. He requested the kingdom to employ a significant number of work force from Pakistan. He underlined Pakistan’s capacity to provide over 1 million people having varied skills to be employed by Saudi Arabia. The Saudi ambassador expressed support for the proposal forwarded by Malik, who expressed gratitude to Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman for extending consistent support to Pakistan on economic, strategic and bilateral issues.

Both sides agreed to launch deliberations on the prospects of new employment opportunities for Pakistanis in the KSA through forthcoming meetings of the SAPM with the labour minister and high-ranking officials in Saudi Arabia.