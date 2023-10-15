PUC issues declaration on Gaza situation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) has said Muslim world’s singular opinion on the situation in Gaza is a successful development.

The PUC, in a declaration issued on Saturday, said the people of Gaza should not be forced to leave their homes. The terrorism meted out against the people of Gaza and Palestine cannot be tolerated, nor expulsion of the people of Gaza from their homes is acceptable, it said. In this situation, the role of Saudi Arabia as the head of OIC is significant, it said.

“It is encouraging to see Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan reaching out to the leaders of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait and Iran. The negotiation Saudi Arabia has undertaken on the issue of Palestine is a ray of hope”, it said.

The region’s scholars and clerics fully support establishing an independent State of Palestine, the declaration noted. The United States would have to change its narrative on Gaza as its present approach towards Gaza is against international law and human rights, it observed.

“We are thankful to Russia and China for their position on Gaza”, it said.

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi issued this statement after consultation with the leadership of important Muslim countries. The PUC said Israel has turned Gaza into a jail and Palestinians are continuously subjected to human rights violations, while the Al Aqsa Mosque is desecrated daily.

The declaration said Israel is to be blamed for the retaliation. The killing of Palestine people is against the international rules of war, it said. “Israel’s war madness is detrimental to the peace of Middle East and the world”.

Any attempt to expel the people of Palestine from Gaza will further stoke the crisis in the region, it warned. The time has arrived to find a final solution to the issue of Palestine, the PUC said.

It demanded Israel to stop attacks on Gaza. Humanitarian aid to people of Gaza should be allowed and an independent Palestine state should be established after dialogue.

For further consultation, the Pakistan Ulema Council will hold Palestine Solidarity Conference on October 18 in Islamabad.