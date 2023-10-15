Sarfaraz Bugti’s PSO among two injured in road accident Minister was not in convoy

ISLAMABAD: Two persons included in the security fleet of Caretaker Federal Interior sustained serious injuries when an oil tanker hit their vehicle on Saturday.

Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti was not with the escort when accident occurred at Thalian More at Motorway, police said. The fleet was heading towards Islamabad International Airport when an oil tank took a sudden turn to enter into the fast lane without indicating signal. The security car that was running in the fast lane rammed into the oil tanker.

Injured Said Ameen, PSO to the Interior Minister, and the driver of the double cabin were first shifted to Trauma Centre of IIA and later taken to PIMS, police said. The driver of the oil tanker, identified as Dilawar Khan, resident of Malikwal, has been arrested.