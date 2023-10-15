Women’s commission launched in GB

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gulbar Khan officially launched the Gilgit Baltistan Commission on the Status of Women during a ceremony held at GB House, here Saturday.During the event, the GB chief minister reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to supporting and safeguarding the rights of women and girls in Gilgit-Baltistan.

He hailed this day as a significant achievement for those who have tirelessly worked for years to create an enabling environment for the marginalised and vulnerable members of the population.He said: “The establishment of the women’s commission is a historic milestone for the women of Gilgit-Baltistan.”Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), said: “We take great pride in successfully formulating the law for the GB Commission, followed by the approval of the bill by the GB Assembly last year.

This milestone has been achieved through the collaborative efforts of NCSW, and its national and UN partners.

With the establishment of the GB Commission on the Status of Women, we aim to play a pivotal role in protecting women from violence and empowering them economically.”Bakhtiar said that through collective efforts, significant progress can be made in creating a safer and more equitable environment for all.

She specifically recognised the consistent and unconditional support of Dilshad Bano, Minister for Women Development, GB. She expressed her heartfelt appreciation and gratitude to the government of Gilgit-Baltistan for their dedicated efforts and support in turning this long-standing dream into reality. She extended her congratulations to all NCSW partners and the team for their remarkable achievement. Bakhtiar also conveyed her profound gratitude for the unprecedented support provided by UNFPA throughout the entire process. Dr. Luay Shabany, the Country Representative of UNFPA, congratulated the establishment of the GB Commission on the Status of Women.