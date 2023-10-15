 
close
Sunday October 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Khairpur police claim killing criminal in encounter

By Our Correspondent
October 15, 2023

SUKKUR: Khairpur police claimed that near the central jail link road, criminals fired at a patrolling party which retaliated and killed a criminal while other accomplices managed to escape. Police recovered a pistol and bullets from the dead criminal and brought a body to the hospital where it was identified as that of Abdul Waheed Napar, a resident of Khair Muhammad Napar of Sallah Patt.