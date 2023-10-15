Five killed as two groups clash in Khanpur

SUKKUR: Five, including a couple, were killed and two injured in an armed clash in Shikarpur district on Saturday. Police said armed people of the Koash tribe attacked Khair Muhammad Koash village near Khanpur, Shikarpur.
Police said that attackers resorted to firing upon a village in which Ghulam Mustafa Kaosh, his wife Suhjana, Basheeran, Ali Sheer and Abdul Ghani were killed while Mai Shabeera and Dad Muhammad were injured. The attackers escaped. Bodies were shifted to Khanpur Hospital. Police said the incident was the result of an ongoing clash between the two groups of the Koash tribe over land Police said that five suspects involved in the killings had been arrested and a search was under way to arrest others.—Correspondent
