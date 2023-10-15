Interim PM to attend Belt and Road moot in China

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of President Xi Jinping, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar will visit China to participate in the ‘Third Belt and Road Forum [BRF] for International Cooperation’, being held in Beijing October 17 and 18.

The interim prime minister will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum entitled ‘Connectivity in an Open Global Economy’. He will hold bilateral meetings with the Chinese president, senior officials, business leaders and investors as well as a number of leaders attending the forum, the PM Office said.