3 brothers among 5 die in Mansehra incidents

MANSEHRA: Five persons, including three brothers, died in two separate incidents in various areas of Mansehra district on Saturday.

Police officials said three brothers died one after the other when they inhaled poisonous gas while repairing a water machine inside a well in their under- construction house on Bajna Road in Shinkiari.

Local residents said that Zeeshan alias Jani, 36, had a battery shop in Shinkiari Bazaar.

They said that a water pump inside the well at their home had developed some fault, which was being fixed when the tragic incident occurred. The residents said that Zeeshan, a resident of Dhodial went inside the well to fix the water machine but he fell unconscious after inhaling toxic gas.

Another brother Muneeb, 28, followed Zeeshan when the latter did not respond to the former’s calls. However, he also fell unconscious inside the well.

Muhammad Umar, 23, another brother went inside the well after the two brothers did not reply to his calls.

The residents said that three brothers fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gas and subsequently died.

After receiving information about the incident, Rescue 1122 personnel with the help of villagers pulled the bodies out of the well.

Gloom prevailed in the area when the funerals of three brothers were taken out from their home.

Meanwhile, a man identified as Faiz Alam and his son Waqas died when lightning hit their home in Hari Nakka Bhonja area in Kaghan.

Also, the wife of Faiz Alam and their children sustained injuries while cattle perished and households destroyed after the structure collapsed following the natural disaster.It was learnt that Waqas was a student of 9th grade.