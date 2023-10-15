 
close
Sunday October 15, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Sepco recovers Rs2.19 billion

By Our Correspondent
October 15, 2023

SUKKUR: The Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) has recovered Rs2.19 billion from electricity thieves and defaulters in the ongoing recovery campaign.

Chief Executive Officer Sepco Saeed Ahmed Dawach said there are around Rs1.71 billion outstanding against the defaulters which will be recovered.