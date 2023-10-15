PHC denies bail to alleged terrorist

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court on Saturday denied bail to an alleged terrorist and extortionist.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department, the PHC denied bail to Johar Gul in FIR No 93/2023. His bail was earlier rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court on September 13, 2023.

The CTD officials said Johar Gul known as Saeed, a resident of Ghundi area in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber, was arrested in connection with FIRs number 76/2022, 88/2022, 74/2023, and 93/2023.

He and his co-accused were involved in throwing explosive materials at the hujra of one Muhammad Siddique, a resident of Shalobar area in Bara.

The accused had attacked the Frontier Corps (FC) Havaldari Picket in Surkamar area on the Torkham Road.

During the attack, one FC soldier identified as Naheed was martyred while one attacker, Alamzar, was killed in retaliation by FC troops manning the picket.

The CTD arrested Johar and another alleged terrorist Burhan in a raid. They had tried to throw hand-grenades on CTD team but were held and grenades were diffused with the help of bomb disposal unit officials. Two hand-grenades and two pistols were recovered from them.