2 women among 4 killed in roof collapse

NOWSHERA: Four members of a family, including two women, were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Sheikhi area early Saturday.
Zahid Khan along with his family members were asleep when the roof of their house caved in following the torrential rain in Sheikhi early in the day.
As a result, an aged woman named Japanzadgai, Robina, 30, wife of Shahid Zaman and their two children Zulfiqar, 8, and Dua, 7, died while head of the family Zahid Khan sustained critical injuries. The injured was rushed to the hospital.
Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Tanvir Ahmad on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal visited the victim’s family and expressed condolence with the relatives.The official also assured all out support and relief to the affected family.
