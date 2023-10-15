Man kills brother over money dispute

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A man allegedly shot dead his brother in the presence of his father on Saturday.

M Aslam Bhittani, a resident of Shakai Town in Zafarabad, told the officials of the Dera Town Police Station that he along with his son Saifur Rahman Bhittani was going on their motorcycle when his other son named Noor Khan Bhittani signaled them to stop. He said that as they stopped, Noor Khan opened fire on Saifur Rahman Bhittani with a pistol.

The complainant said that he sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The motive behind the incident was stated to be a money dispute.

Meanwhile, two persons sustained injuries after fire erupted in a tanker carrying inflammable material following brake failure in Sarobi area in Darazinda subdivision.

Soon after the incident, Rescue 1122 team and fire tenders rushed to the spot and provided medical care to the injured and extinguished the inferno.