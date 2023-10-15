Cops asked to treat citizens with respect

PESHAWAR: District Police Officer for Upper Dir, Waqar Ahmad, has directed the staff of police stations, posts and offices to treat citizens with respect when they come to seek assistance.
He also directed the sub-divisional officers to reform and strengthen the dispute resolution councils to bring an end to old enmities that create law-and-order situations. During a meeting, the officer stressed the need to select DRC members with an impeccable reputation, strong social standing, and a genuine commitment to mediating disputes.
The DPO directed the field officers to warmly receive complainants and citizens and offer them a chair and a glass of water before addressing their concerns.
