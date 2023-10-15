Public in a lurch as govt employees’ protest continues for seventh day running

Rawalpindi : All government schools have been closed for six days, and all government departments have been locked for seven days but caretaker bosses see the helplessness of the public with closed eyes. It seems that the caretaker government has left the nation in the lurch and completely flopped to address all public-related issues in Punjab province including Rawalpindi in this regard.

It was the loss of billions of rupees every day but the government seems to be in deep slumber in this situation. The bosses were busy with photo sessions or interviews. Where were the commissioner deputy commissioner and PML-N leaders, locals asked the questions.

It was impossible to pass through from the busiest Murree Road because thousands of government employees completely occupied both sides of the road here on Saturday.

The government employees of the education department, Wasa, RDA, local management employees working in Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Offices, revenue department employees, District Council employees, Rawalpindi Tehsil employees, Excise and Taxation employees, PHA employees, and employees of several other departments were protesting against Punjab government and raised full-throated slogans and demanded immediate resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The angry protesters locked all doors of offices and did not allow any officers to sit on their seats. The senior leadership has decided to stage a ‘sit-in’ in front of Parliament House if the Punjab government does not accept their genuine demands.

The protesters warned to stop all OPDs in allied hospitals if the Punjab government did not take back the notification issued by the Finance Department, Government of the Punjab that government employees who are set to retire are going to suffer financial loss in the form of leave encashment/pension, and the payments will be made as per the initial rather than the running basic pay of their scales.

The residents of the city have appealed to the higher authorities to take up this issue immediately for its resolution otherwise it would create an unrest situation all around. The protesters were raising full-throated slogans against the Punjab government and demanded the resolution of the issue immediately. The sanitary staff of Rawalpindi Waste management Company (RWMC) has also warned to go on strike. They have refused to clean the city.

First time in history, all government departments here in Rawalpindi have remained locked for seven days and public schools closed for six days but the authorities have failed to hold discussions with protesters to resolve their issues. It was a big question mark on the seriousness of bosses to resolve all public-related issues.

The teachers were protesting against privatisation of all public schools under the Punjab government. The protesters not only locked all public schools but boycotted the ‘dengue campaign’ and given an ultimatum to the Punjab government to accept their all genuine demands within 24 hours otherwise they would lock down all city roads and Jhelum Road.

The senior representatives of protesters said the protest sit-in is for an indefinite period. “The protest will continue until all three demands are accepted. The sit-in will continue for the entire day and night and the protesters will have to eat, drink, and sleep there,” they said.

On the other hand, the parents also remain tense due to the present situation when all public schools are locked for six days. The parents told ‘The News’ that nobody was taking action against this situation. Every morning, our children were going to school but watchmen did not open the gates, parents strongly protested. They have appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) to take suo moto notice of these public-related issues. If the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not take action this time, it will create an unrest situation all over the country, parents warned.

A heavy contingent of police was present all around Murree Road and requesting protesters to open the roads but in vain. Motorists faced hell-like situations due to blockages of roads.